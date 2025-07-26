Georgia and Azerbaijan education ministers explore cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Givi Mikanadze, the Georgian Minister of Education, Science, and Youth Affairs, held a working meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Emin Amrullayev in Baku to discuss ongoing reforms and explore opportunities for expanding coope ration.

According to Givi Mikanadze, the Georgian side implements several important initiatives to support Azerbaijani pupils, students and teachers, including programs to strengthen language teaching in schools and to increase funding for students at universities, News.Az reports.

The meeting participants emphasized the expansion of partnership towards STEAM. Givi Mikanadze supported Azerbaijan`s desire to open a STEAM center in Georgia.

The sides noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan enjoy a long-standing cooperation in the field of education and science, and this partnership will be further expanded by implementing large-scale joint projects at various levels of education.

The meeting also focused on revival of a working group, which will bring together representatives of the ministries of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The group will launch its efforts on several issues from August of this year.

News.Az