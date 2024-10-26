Georgia announced preliminary results of the elections
The Central Election Commission of Georgia announced the preliminary results after the counting of votes in 2206 polling stations, News.Az reports.
According to the CEC, the ruling Georgian Dream party won 52.991% of the votes in the parliamentary elections.
During the day, 935,004 voters voted for the party. The opposition coalition "Coalition for Change" that received the most votes received 11.2% (197,619 votes).
It should be noted that voting took place in 3111 polling stations.
According to the CEC, the ruling Georgian Dream party won 52.991% of the votes in the parliamentary elections.
During the day, 935,004 voters voted for the party. The opposition coalition "Coalition for Change" that received the most votes received 11.2% (197,619 votes).
It should be noted that voting took place in 3111 polling stations.