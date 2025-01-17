Georgia hails key role of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan for regional stability

Photo: Official X account of Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has highlighted the key role of the Baku-Tbilisi strategic partnership for regional stability.

Kobakhidze arrived in Baku on Friday for a work visit.The Georgian premier said he held productive talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov on the sidelines of the 10th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.“We discussed perspectives of further deepening Georgia-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual concern. We emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in trade and economic sectors as well as the energy field,” he said on X.“Our strategic partnership plays a crucial role for regional stability and ensuring secure connectivity for our partners,” the Georgian premier stated.

News.Az