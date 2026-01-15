Georgia launches probe into alleged Gazprom contract data leak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSS) has launched a criminal investigation into alleged sabotage and unlawful access to a computer system following a suspected data leak related to a government contract with Russia’s Gazprom, the agency said in a statement.

According to the SSS, the probe was initiated after the Georgian government administration reported that its website had likely been subjected to a cyberattack and other forms of manipulation aimed at harming the country’s state interests through the dissemination of inaccurate information, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Earlier this week, Georgian media reported that details of a Gazprom contract for 2025 briefly appeared on the government’s website. It is believed that an attachment containing commercially sensitive information was mistakenly published alongside a decree signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on December 25, 2025. The data was later removed from the site.

The opposition television channel Formula was the first to draw attention to the attachment, after which information on the deal’s parameters was reproduced by other media outlets. Some news organizations said they were subsequently contacted by the State Security Service and advised to amend their reporting in the interests of the state.

News.Az