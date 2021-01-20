+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia may lift restrictions on international flights in February, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, according to Georgian media.

"We can not name specific dates, but February will probably be the month when we will lift the restrictions on regular flights. But this does not mean chaotic and uncontrolled entry into the country. Very specific tests, a vaccination document, or other appropriate documents for international travelers will be required," Turnava said.

According to her, the resumption of flights is the first hope for the revival of the tourist season.

News.Az

News.Az