Georgia picks US and UK-sanctioned person as Vice PM

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has appointed Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri as Vice Prime Minister of Georgia, News.az reports citing Interpressnews.

The relevant order was signed by Irakli Kobakhidze today.From today, the Georgian government will have three Vice Prime Ministers. The First Vice Prime Minister is Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili. Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani is also Vice Prime Minister.Note that the United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Vakhtang Gomelauri yesterday in connection with the police intervention in protests held in Tbilisi.

News.Az