Georgia plans tougher penalties for protesters amid political crisis

The proposed amendments will increase the length of jail sentences for minor administrative offences from 15 to 60 days, and boost fines and detention periods for petty hooliganism, insulting the police and other infractions.

Resisting, threatening and using violence against police officers would incur a prison sentence of five to 10 years.

Announcing the plans on Monday, Mamuka Mdinaradze, a senior Georgian Dream lawmaker, said the government was responding to attempts by "external forces... to destroy and weaken the state and its institutions".

He did not explicitly identify the "external forces" but suggested the U.S. embassy was encouraging the protesters.