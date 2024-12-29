Georgia's ex-president Zourabichvili meets supporters after leaving presidential palace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili departed the presidential palace on Saturday to meet with supporters gathered outside.

The protesters, who had gathered in front of the presidential palace since the morning, greeted Zourabichvili with cheers, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Earlier, she held a briefing where she said she would not stay in the presidential palace.After speaking with the demonstrators, Zourabichvili got into a car accompanied by security guards and left the area adjacent to the presidential palace.On Sunday, the inauguration of President-elect Mikhail Kavelashvili took place in the building of the Georgian parliament.

News.Az