Georgia's ruling 'Georgian Dream' party wins elections with 54.24% of votes: CEC - UPDATED

Georgian Dream, which is the ruling party in Georgia at present, is winning at parliamentary elections with 54.24% of votes, according to data of the Central Electoral Commission after manual counting of votes from 97% of polling stations, News.Azreports.

The Coalition for Change party is second with 10.8% of votes. The Unity - National Movement party comes third with 10.1%.

The parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. These were the first elections in the country with the use of electronic ballot boxes installed at 74% of polling stations and covering almost 90% of voters. According to the Central Electoral Commission, the voter turnout stood at 58.94%.

Three opposition parties said earlier after the first publication of voting data that they do not recognize results of the election.

***02:21

Georgian Central Election Commission says ‘ Georgian Dream ’ wins the election with 55.3% of the vote, News.Az reports citing Pravda .

The official result was published after counting data from more than 54% of polling stations.

Notable Georgian Dream is followed by Coalition for Change / Gvaramia, Melia, Girchi, Droa with 11.7% (201,275), Unity – National Movement with 9.94% (177,349), Strong Georgia – Lelo, for People, for Liberty with 8.99% (162,056), and Gakharia for Georgia with 8.22% (148,007).

In total, four opposition parties have collectively secured 38.22% of the vote.

This election marks Georgia’s first under a fully proportional system, with all 150 parliamentary seats decided in a single round of voting. To gain seats, parties must reach at least 5% of the vote, with 18 parties and coalitions vying for representation in this race.

News.Az 

