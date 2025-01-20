Georgia seeks stronger ties with US under Trump administration

Georgia seeks stronger ties with US under Trump administration

Photo: The Embassy of Georgia in the United States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has reaffirmed his country’s desire to revive and strengthen relations with the United States following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

"We can once again highlight our readiness and willingness to significantly revive relations, to redefine strategic relations with the US. We hope to achieve important success in this area," the prime minister said at a government session, when addressing the upcoming Trump’s inauguration on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He also noted that the last four years have been a challenge for everyone in the world, and that there were "four revolution attempts" in Georgia. The politician expressed hope that the following four years under Trump will be much more peaceful. According to him, this will have a positive effect on Georgia. "President Trump has a very ambitious plan, a plan of victory against the Deep State, and we would like to wish President Trump success in this endeavor. A victory in this effort will hold critical importance in the restoration of Georgia-US relations," he said.Kobakhidze also noted that Trump’s victory over the Deep State would assist in spreading "healthy values rather than the ones that have been propagated over the past four years."On November 30, the US Department of State reported that the US paused its strategic partnership with Georgia after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze had announced that the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party had decided to postpone any talk about launching accession negotiations until late 2028 and decline any funding from the European Union. According to the premier, the decision comes after repeated attempts by the EU to pressure Georgia with promises of launching the talks in exchange for Tbilisi revoking certain laws passed by the country’s parliament, and calls for sanctions against Georgian authorities. This decision sparked a large wave of protests in Georgia, which are still ongoing.

News.Az