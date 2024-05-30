Georgia to launch registration of foreign-sponsored NGOs in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from September, in line with the new law on foreign agents, Georgia will launch the registration of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive more than 20% of their financing from abroad, Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said in an interview to Imedi TV.

"After the law is published, an online portal will have to be created to register such organizations. Online registration forms will also have to be designed. Approximately in September, organizations will have to apply for registration," Papuashvili said.On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the law On the Transparency of Foreign Influence in the third reading, thus drawing sharp criticism from the European Union coupled with threats to suspend the country’s EU integration. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said that the United States would impose sanctions on the Georgian government, if democracy was undermined in Georgia. President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on May 18. The parliament overrode the presidential veto on May.

