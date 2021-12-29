News.az
Shalva Papuashvili
Tag:
Shalva Papuashvili
Is Georgia turning its back on the EU?
06 Mar 2025-10:15
Georgian parl’t speaker accuses president of collaborating with opposition to organize unrest
28 Oct 2024-14:12
Georgian official claims opposition may repeat ‘2020 election scenario’
25 Oct 2024-16:34
Georgia's parliament speaker signals risk of constitutional coup after elections
17 Oct 2024-09:16
Georgian parliament speaker enacts controversial ‘foreign agents law’
03 Jun 2024-12:09
Georgia to launch registration of foreign-sponsored NGOs in September
30 May 2024-10:11
Georgian parl't speaker intends to sign “foreign agents” bill instead of president
29 May 2024-12:38
Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Georgian Parliament
11 Dec 2023-16:43
Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairperson of Georgian Parliament
15 May 2023-10:00
Ruling party MP Papuashvili elected Georgian Parliament Speaker
29 Dec 2021-19:24
