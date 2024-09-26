Georgia wants to provide Azerbaijan and Armenia with a regional cooperation format: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia welcomes the process of peaceful settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and offers both countries a regional cooperation format to settle the relations, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during his speech at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports.

"Realizing the importance of peace, we have played a leading role in efforts to transform the South Caucasus region from a region of conflicts to a region of opportunities. We welcome the process of peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially the efforts aimed at normalizing relations with neighboring countries. We wanted and want to provide a regional cooperation format that supports cooperation and trust building between countries to ensure that discord is left in the past and the resources and advantages of the region are offered to the world," the Georgian Prime Minister said.

News.Az