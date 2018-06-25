Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan ends diplomatic mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan Teymuraz Sharashenidze’s diplomatic mission has come to an end.

Sharashenidze announced the news at an event dedicated to the centenary of the Republic of Georgia, noting that he has been working as Ambassador to Azerbaijan for 8 years, APA reports.

The ambassador is expected to leave Azerbaijan late this month. He has not been replaced yet.

News.Az

News.Az