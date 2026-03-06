Georgian and Armenian defense ministers talk regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani had a phone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

During the call, the ministers discussed the current security situation in the region and other pressing issues, News.Az reports, citing Goergian media.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of close cooperation in the field of defense between neighboring countries.

The ministry noted that the sides reaffirmed mutual support and also discussed prospects for future cooperation.

News.Az