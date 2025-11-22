Georgian Interior Minister meets Turkish general over C-130 crash probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Interior Minister Gela Geladze met on Saturday with Lieutenant General Yaşar Kadıoğlu, Director of Evaluation and Inspection of the Turkish Air Force, to discuss the ongoing investigation into the crash of a Turkish C-130 military plane in Georgia on November 11, the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

The ministry noted that the Turkish delegation, led by Kadıoğlu, joined the Georgian side in search and rescue operations and investigative work at the crash site, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, Kadıoğlu thanked Geladze for effective cooperation and close coordination. He praised the Georgian police units working at the crash site for their professionalism and high standards.

Also present at the meeting were Georgia’s First Deputy Interior Minister Roland Meskhi, Head of the Emergency Management Service Temur Mgebrishvili, Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Ali Kaan Orbay, and other embassy officials.

On November 11, a Turkish military C-130 aircraft crashed about 5 km from the Georgia–Azerbaijan border, killing all 20 Turkish Air Force personnel on board.

News.Az