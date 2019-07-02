Georgian MFA: Intensive negotiations are underway to hold next meeting with Azerbaijan

Intensive negotiations are underway to hold next meeting of Working Group on the delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan, Georgian MFA said in a statement, APA ‘s local bureau reports.

The statement reads that important measures are taken in the settlement of organizational and technical issues in this field:” The border delimitation and demarcation involve a coordinated work on the basis of international experience. Both subjective and technical issues are being solved within the frame bilateral commission.”

Georgia has urged Foreign Ministry press organs and active citizens on social media to refrain from spreading unreliable and unfounded statements that may harm the process.