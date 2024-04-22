Georgian MPs pay tribute to tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by the Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Parliament of Georgia David Songulashvili has visited the Alley of Honors in Baku, News.az reports.

The delegation paid honor to the memory of the National Leader, architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the Great Leader’s tomb.

Then, visiting the Alley of Martyrs, the Georgian parliamentarians paid tribute to the memory of heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and placed flowers at their graves.

The guests also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

News.Az