Georgian opposition warns of tough days for government over EU accession delay

Georgian opposition warns of tough days for government over EU accession delay

Georgian opposition supporters protest in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 1 December 2024. Photo: EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian opposition leaders have warned of “difficult days” ahead and potential Western sanctions for the Georgian Dream government amid ongoing protests in Tbilisi and other regions.

Giorgi Vashadze, the leader of the Unity-National Movement, on Monday claimed the country’s foreign allies had “moved from talk to action”, following Washington’s decision last week to suspend strategic partnership with Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. "The presence of our Georgians on the streets is a guarantee that there will be concrete steps from Europe and America," he claimed.Salome Samadashvili, the leader of the Strong Georgia party, also pointed to the gravity of sanctions announced by the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia against individuals implicated in alleged suppression of the protests.She described potential measures as “unprecedented” and “reflective of Georgia's dire situation”, blaming the GD and Bidzina Ivanishvili, its Honorary Chair and founder, for “pushing allies to take strict actions”.President Salome Zourabichvili also criticised the ruling party's response to the protests, accusing it of violating constitutional norms.She further expressed concern over injuries sustained by detained protesters, describing cases of head and facial trauma in a social media post on Monday."The determination in the streets shows no signs of stopping," she claimed.Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze on Monday reported 224 individuals had been detained during the demonstrations since Friday, with mostly fines and administrative detentions imposed on them.Zurab Girchi Japaridze, the leader of the Coalition for Change, was on Monday released after an arrest in central Tbilisi earlier during the day, he himself announced on social media.Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday called the protests “violent”, claiming they were part of a “coordinated and pre-written plan financed by foreign actors”.He alleged the developments were “scenarios” similar to Euromaidan in Ukraine in 2013-2014 , adding events “aimed at destabilising the Government” had “never taken place in Georgia and never will”.

News.Az