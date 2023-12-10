Yandex metrika counter

Georgian Parliament chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Georgian Parliament chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili was welcomed by First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Georgia interparliamentary relations Arzu Naghiyev and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      