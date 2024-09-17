Georgian parliament passes bill banning LGBT propaganda

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian parliament has passed a bill banning LGBT propaganda and gender reassignment in its third and final reading.

The bill was approved by 84 lawmakers, and none opposed it, News.Az reports.The document, which now awaits signing by President Salome Zourabichvili, also includes provisions related to marriage, adoption, and gender-affirming surgeries.The legislation stipulates that marriages will only be recognized between a man and a woman, prohibits homosexual couples from adopting children, and bans all gender-affirming surgeries. Violations of these laws could result in prison sentences ranging from one to four years. Additionally, those involved in LGBT propaganda, including dissemination in educational institutions, broadcasting, or advertising, face heavy fines. Public gatherings and rallies promoting LGBT issues are also prohibited.The European Union's diplomatic service has criticized the bill, warning that it could heighten tensions between the EU and Tbilisi and undermine fundamental rights, potentially leading to increased stigmatization and discrimination. In response, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the bill, stating that it targets LGBT propaganda rather than human rights and reflects Georgia's adherence to traditional Christian values.

