Georgian parl’t speaker accuses president of collaborating with opposition to organize unrest

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili is allegedly involved in organizing unrest in the country in collaboration with the opposition, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said during a recent news briefing.

"You can see that Ms. Salome [Zourabichvili], together with the opposition, is directly participating in the scenario referred to as 'nationwide unrest,'" the senior lawmaker remarked, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Earlier, the Georgian leader declined to recognize the results of the parliamentary election, in which the ruling party achieved a significant victory. She also urged Georgian residents to stage protests.The former Soviet republic conducted its parliamentary election, the first utilizing electronic ballot boxes, on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling party, Georgian Dream, won 54.08% of the vote and will have the mandate to form a government independently. Four opposition parties surpassed the 5% threshold required to enter parliament, but all have rejected the election results.

