Georgian parl't speaker intends to sign “foreign agents” bill instead of president

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said he would sign the “foreign agents” bill instead of President Salome Zourabichvili, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Papuashvili noted that he does not expect President Salome Zourabichvili to sign the lbill.“The bill [on foreign agents] was sent to the presidential administration yesterday. Now we are waiting for the signature. It is clear that with a high degree of probability, Zourabichvili will not sign it. Accordingly, I will sign this bill,” the speaker added.

