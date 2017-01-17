Georgian PM announces Spain and Switzerland state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will participate in the Tourism International Exhibition in Spain and in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Today the PM left for Spain to join the Tourism International Exhibition which will be held on January 17-21 in Spain, where Georgian high official will meet United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General Taleb Rafai, agenda.ge reported.

While in Spain PM Kvirikashvili will also meet the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy.

Later Kvirikashvili will depart from Spain’s capital of Madrid to Davos – a town in the Swiss Alps where he will participate in the World Economic Forum.

The Forty-seventh Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will be held between January 17- 20 under the slogan ‘Responsive and Responsible Leadership’.

Preparing the fourth industrial revolution through the development of individuals and economies to bridge the gap between technology and humanity will be the leading topic of the Forum.

