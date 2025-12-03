Georgian PM denies issues for Azerbaijani truckers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has denied reports by Azerbaijani media claiming that Azerbaijani truck drivers are facing difficulties in Georgia.

Azerbaijani outlets had reported that trucks transporting tobacco products have been artificially delayed at the Batumi and Tbilisi customs checkpoints for more than 20 days, with drivers allegedly treated disrespectfully, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Kobakhidze said he personally looked into the matter and found no systemic issues. He noted that only one truck had been delayed, and “for a specific reason.”

“We are ready for a very constructive dialogue with the Azerbaijani side regarding any possible difficulties,” Kobakhidze said.

Georgia’s Revenue Service also denied intentionally stopping trucks, stating that customs operations are running smoothly. According to the agency, any delays may be related to drivers lacking the necessary documentation.

News.Az