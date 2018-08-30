Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze completes Azerbaijan visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze has today ended his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian premier at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az

