Georgian PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The Georgia PM also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.


