Georgian PM prepares to resign: Media
Georgian media
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is preparing to resign, News.az reports citing Georgian media .
It was reported that the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has already made the relevant decision.
It was also noted that Ivanishvili's telephone conversation with Macron will accelerate Kobakhidze's resignation
It was reported that the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has already made the relevant decision.
It was also noted that Ivanishvili's telephone conversation with Macron will accelerate Kobakhidze's resignation