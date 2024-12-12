Georgian PM prepares to resign: Media

Yandex metrika counter

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is preparing to resign, News.az reports citing Georgian media .

It was reported that the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has already made the relevant decision.

It was also noted that Ivanishvili's telephone conversation with Macron will accelerate Kobakhidze's resignation

