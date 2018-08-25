Georgian PM to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze is due in Azerbaijan on August 30.

Report informs citing the Georgian government office thT the visit will last for two days.

During the visit, Georgia's new Prime Minister government will hold a series of high-level meetings in Baku. The talks will focus on further strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries, processes in the world and in the region, prospects for development of large-scale energy and structural projects.

News.Az

