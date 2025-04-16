Georgian president pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili visited the Alley of Honors on Wednesday to pay tribute to National Leader, founder and architect of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev and lay a wreath at his tomb.
President Kavelashvili also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on Wednesday.
The Georgian President honored the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
President Kavelashvili then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and was briefed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment of the city.
