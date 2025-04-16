Yandex metrika counter

Georgian president pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • Politics
  • Share
Georgian president pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili visited the Alley of Honors on Wednesday to pay tribute to National Leader, founder and architect of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev and lay a wreath at his tomb.

The Georgian President also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist, academician, Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC

News about - Georgian president pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrsPhoto: AZERTAC

President Kavelashvili also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on Wednesday.

The Georgian President honored the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Kavelashvili then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and was briefed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment of the city.

News about - Georgian president pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrsPhoto: AZERTAC

News about - Georgian president pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs Photo: AZERTAC


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      