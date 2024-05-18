Georgian President vetoes law on foreign agents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the bill on foreign agents, Zurabishvili said during the briefing, News.az reports.

According to her, the document contradicts the country's Constitution and all European standards.“This law must be repealed,” the President of Georgia emphasized.On May 14, the Georgian parliament adopted the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” in the third reading. Even before the law was adopted, Zurabishvili announced that she would veto it.

News.Az