Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia completes official visit to Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has today ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

