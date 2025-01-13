Georgia’s foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili will visit Azerbaijan on January 16 to hold several meetings in Baku.

Discussions will center on the prospects for the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, along with ongoing regional and global developments, News.Az reports, citing local media. The Georgian FM is also scheduled to participate in the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

