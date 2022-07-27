Georgia’s foreign minister to visit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili is due to pay a visit to Türkiye on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Darchiashvili will hold a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the visit, the sides will discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Georgia and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

News.Az