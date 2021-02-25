Georgia’s Gharibashvili appoints vice prime ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani and the Minister of Finance Ivane Machavariani as Vice Prime Ministers, according to the local media.

The Head of the government made this announcement at a governmental session.

Zalkaliani has served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia since June 2018. He served in various capacities at Georgian diplomatic missions abroad. He held the position of, inter alia: the First Secretary and Counsellor to the International Organisations in Vienna (1996 – 2000, 2001 – 2002), Senior Counsellor to United States, Mexico, and Canada (2002 – 2004), the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republics of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan (2004 – 2007). Between October 2012 and November 2014 Zalkaliani served as the First Deputy to the Minister. In 2016 he became the First Deputy Foreign Minister.

Machavariani was appointed as a Minister of Finance of Georgia on July 12, 2018.

