Georgia's president gets 1st COVID-19 shot

Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

She was administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in the capital Tbilisi.

Speaking to the media, Zourabichvili urged people to get vaccinated to help in efforts to overcome economic and other problems caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Georgia has been using the AstraZeneca vaccine in its immunization drive, which started on March 15 with health workers getting the first shots.

The use of the vaccine has been suspended in several European countries due to reports that it causes blood clots.

However, Ekaterine Tikaradze, Georgia’s health and social affairs minister, said the 43,200 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that the country received on March 13 were of good quality.

