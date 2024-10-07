Georgia’s ruling party launches second impeachment process against president

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the Speaker of Georgia's Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party would initiate a second impeachment process against President Salome Zourabichvili.

Papuashvili claimed Zourabichvili conducted visits to several European countries last week without government approval, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He emphasized that the constitution stipulates that the president must obtain the government's consent for foreign visits.Additionally, Papuashvili revealed that the parliamentary majority plans to draft a new constitutional submission, which will be presented to the Constitutional Court before the upcoming parliamentary elections later this month.This new impeachment initiative follows a previous attempt in October, which failed to secure the required 100 votes in parliament.The timing of this process coincides with the approaching parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, in which the Georgian Dream party aims to secure a fourth consecutive term in office. As of now, Zourabichvili has not commented on Papuashvili's statements.

News.Az