German champions Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games in all competitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

German champions Bayer Leverkusen hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Sunday to extend their unbeaten streak to 48 games in all competitions as they leveled with Portuguese club Benfica's record, which has stood for 59 years, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Granit Xhaka, Patrik Schick, Exequiel Palacios, Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface scored for Leverkusen, who were the guests in a German Bundesliga match held in Frankfurt.Hugo Ekitike scored the only goal for the home side.Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who have already clinched their first-ever German title, are unbeaten in 48 games in all competitions to equal Benfica's record between December 1963 and February 1965.In their next fixture, Leverkusen will host Roma in a Thursday UEFA Europa League semifinal match. The German club won the first leg 2-0 in Italy on May 2.

News.Az