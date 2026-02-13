German Chancellor: No point in starting negotiations with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

It makes no sense for Europe to start negotiations with Russia, as the United States is currently doing, said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Munich Security Conference.

"If there is a point in talking, we are ready to talk. But as you can see from the experience of the United States, Russia does not want to talk seriously yet," the chancellor said, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Merz stressed that the war will only end when Russia's power is exhausted.

"In my personal opinion, this war will only end when Russia is exhausted economically, politically, and militarily. We are approaching this moment. I noted that we have done a lot for this, but that moment has not yet come. We must do everything necessary to bring them to a point where they see that it makes no sense to continue the war," Merz said.

He added that this should be done by the United States, Europe, and Ukraine with joint efforts.

News.Az