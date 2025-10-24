German Economy Minister visits Kyiv to boost energy and defence cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche arrived in Kyiv on Friday, underscoring Berlin’s support for Ukraine as the country struggles to restore its energy infrastructure following intensified Russian strikes.

“Ukraine is facing its fourth winter at war, and Russia has again escalated attacks on its energy supply, endangering electricity and heating this winter,” Reiche said during her visit, accompanied by a German business delegation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reiche emphasized that urgent assistance is required to rebuild critical infrastructure and secure the country’s power grid. She pledged to explore ways Germany could expand and improve its support for Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

Beyond energy cooperation, Reiche’s trip also aims to deepen defence collaboration between German and Ukrainian industries. “Security policy is always also economic policy,” she said, noting plans to bring defence companies from both countries closer together.

The minister’s visit coincides with a London summit of Ukraine’s allies — known as the “Coalition of the Willing” — where further military assistance will be discussed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend and renew calls for long-range weapons after receiving no firm commitment from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday agreed in principle to finance Ukraine for the next two years and discussed using frozen Russian assets to back a €140 billion ($163 billion) loan. Zelenskiy urged a swift decision, saying the funds would strengthen Ukraine’s defence and help save lives.

News.Az