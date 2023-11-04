German FM makes false statement in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a false statement at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry during her visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

When asked whether she met with Azerbaijani internally displaced persons and refugees during her visit to Azerbaijan, the minister chose to give a false answer.

Answering the question, she described in detail her meeting with the Armenians who moved from Karabakh to Armenia, and after the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan reminded her of the essence of the issue, she said that she had a meeting in Baku with people who moved from Armenia.

According to information received from informed sources, in fact, the German Foreign Minister referred to a meeting with some representatives of civil society in one of the Baku restaurants.

According to the information received, although she was invited to meet with refugees and internally displaced persons, she refused to attend this meeting.

The German minister must understand that the meeting with Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons was important for understanding their suffering that lasted for more than 30 years, and false statements do not have a positive impact on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

News.Az