German industrial output surges 1.8% in October
German industrial production rose 1.8% in October, beating analysts’ expectations of 0.4%, the Federal Statistics Office reported on Monday.
The stronger-than-expected growth signals a boost in Germany’s manufacturing sector after previous months of slower activity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Detailed data on the production figures is available on the Federal Statistics Office website.