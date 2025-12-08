Yandex metrika counter

German industrial output surges 1.8% in October

  • Economics
  • Share
German industrial output surges 1.8% in October
Photo: Reuters

German industrial production rose 1.8% in October, beating analysts’ expectations of 0.4%, the Federal Statistics Office reported on Monday.

The stronger-than-expected growth signals a boost in Germany’s manufacturing sector after previous months of slower activity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Detailed data on the production figures is available on the Federal Statistics Office website.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      