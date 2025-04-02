Yandex metrika counter

German President Steinmeier visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
German President Steinmeier visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

On April 2, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and his wife Elke Büdenbender visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Germany president and his wife then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      