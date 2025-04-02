German President Steinmeier visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 2, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and his wife Elke Büdenbender visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Germany president and his wife then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

News.Az