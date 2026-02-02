Germany arrests five over Russia sanctions evasion

+ ↺ − 16 px

German authorities have arrested five people suspected of supplying goods to Russian defence companies in violation of European Union sanctions, prosecutors said on Monday.

According to Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office, the suspects, who include German, Ukrainian and Russian nationals, are accused of forming a criminal organisation to bypass sanctions imposed after the war in Ukraine began, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investigators say the group allegedly used a company based in the northern German city of Luebeck along with several shell companies to export restricted goods to Russia. Authorities believe the network carried out around 16,000 shipments worth at least €30 million (about $36 million).

Prosecutors said the shipments were sent to at least 24 Russian defence companies listed under EU sanctions. German authorities suspect Russian state agencies may have been involved in organising or supporting the procurement network.

European sanctions are designed to limit Russia’s access to technology, industrial components and materials that could be used for military production. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, European governments have increased monitoring of export routes and supply chains to prevent sanctions evasion.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by European authorities to disrupt networks suspected of helping Russia obtain restricted goods through third-party companies and complex supply chains.

Officials have not yet disclosed further operational details as investigations continue. If convicted, the suspects could face serious criminal penalties under German and EU sanctions enforcement laws.

The case underscores the growing focus on financial and industrial enforcement measures as part of Europe’s broader response to the war in Ukraine.

News.Az