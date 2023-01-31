Azerbaijanis in Germany strongly condemn terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis residing in Germany have issued a statement regarding the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The Munich Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis, the Munich House of Azerbaijan, the German-Azerbaijani Friendship Center, and the Germany-Azerbaijan Friendship Bridge issued a statement condemning the terrorist act that resulted in the death of the head of the security service, Orkhan Asgarov, and the injuries of two embassy staff members.

Diaspora organizations called on the German public and the international community to protest this bloody terrorist act, as well as to take legal and political measures to prevent provocations aimed at destabilizing the region.

On January 27, 2023, at around 8:30am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

News.Az