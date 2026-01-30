Germany backs growing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Photo credit: Azernews
Germany has expressed support for the growing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to a statement from the German Foreign Ministry's department for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.
The ministry noted that the two countries have reached an agreement on rail transit of liquefied natural gas and bitumen to Armenia via Azerbaijan, describing it as another step toward normalizing economic relations between the neighboring states, News.Az reports.
By Ulviyya Salmanli