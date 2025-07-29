Germany calls on Israel to change Middle East policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Florian Hahn during a speech at the UN conference on the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict held in New York, called Israel's current policy "completely wrong" and called on the country to change its political course in the Middle East conflict, News.Az reports.

According to him, Germany will always firmly defend the security of Israel and its people. At the same time, Berlin believes that the recognition of the Palestinian state is possible only as a result of negotiations based on the two-state principle.

"We, as Germany, have stated that we would prefer to recognize the Palestinian state at the end of such negotiations. This remains our position. However, we see that Israel's current policy is moving in the opposite direction," said Florian Hahn.

News.Az