Germany confirms it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

After weeks of reluctance, Germany has agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in what Kyiv hopes will be a game-changer on the battlefield, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the decision to send 14 tanks - and allow other countries to send theirs too - at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden's administration is also expected to announce plans to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks.

A Kremlin spokesman earlier said the tanks would "burn like all the rest".

Dmitry Peskov said there was an overestimation of the potential the tanks would bring to the Ukrainian army, and called the move a "failed plan".

A German government spokesperson said the decision to supply the tanks "follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability".

Germany also permitted other countries to send their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - which was restricted until now under export regulations.

News.Az