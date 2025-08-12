Germany demands explanation from Israel over killing of journalists in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German Foreign Ministry has called on Israel to provide a clear explanation regarding the recent killing of journalists in the Gaza Strip.

During a press briefing in Berlin, a Foreign Ministry representative condemned the deaths of media workers as "absolutely unacceptable" under international humanitarian law. The spokesperson emphasized that if such killings occur, the responsible party must openly justify the necessity behind the action—something Israel has yet to do, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The representative questioned Israel’s claim that the strike targeted a single individual, pointing out that five journalists were killed in total. Germany insists that Israel must ensure journalists in Gaza can carry out their work freely and safely.

Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023, the German Foreign Ministry reports that approximately 200 journalists have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip, a toll it describes as "completely unacceptable."

Earlier, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported that four of its employees, including reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Kreika and two cameramen, were killed in an Israeli strike near Al-Shifa hospital. Another channel operator was later confirmed among the dead. The drone attack occurred shortly before midnight, hitting a tent designated for journalists at the hospital entrance, killing seven people in total.

News.Az