Germany does not recognize so-called “elections” in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh

The German Federal Government does not recognize the so-called “elections” held by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, News.Az reports.

“We neither recognize Karabakh as independent, nor the recent elections there,” the Federal Government said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called “elections” held by Armenian separatists in the Garabagh region.

“The holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

